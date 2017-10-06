MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — A strange odor in a New Hampshire elementary school caused officials to evacuate the building.

Officials say the smell prompted officials to evacuate the Reeds Ferry School in Merrimack Thursday. Superintendent Marge Chiafery says all 500 students were transported by bus to Thorntons Ferry Elementary School around noon after the evacuation.

Merrimack Fire Rescue performed air-quality tests and determined a dysfunctional boiler pump caused an unpleasant odor. Chiafery says the schools have done practice evacuation drills in the past and were prepared for the evacuation.

Officials say one adult was transported to an area hospital, but Chiafery says all students were uninjured.

Reeds Ferry will be open on Friday.

