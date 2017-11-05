New Hampshire firefighters rescue 1 from Nashua River

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire firefighters say they don’t know the condition of a male who was rescued by a dive team from 22-feet of water with zero visibility in the Nashua River.

Nashua Fire Department rescue crews were called to the Main Street location just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a person in the water.

The name of the victim was not released.

The first responders were told the person had submerged in the water between 30- and 40-feet east of the Main Street bridge.

Divers rescued the victim within five minutes of entering the water.

