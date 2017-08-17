New Hampshire GOP headquarters vandalized, ‘Nazis’ spray-painted on wall

(WHDH) — The New Hampshire Republican State Committee Building was found vandalized Thursday, Concord police say.

Officers were called around 9 a.m. to the GOP headquarters on Water Street for a report of criminal mischief.

Police say officers discovered that a rock had been thrown through a window, along with the word “Nazi’s,” which had been spray-painted inside of a heart shape on an exterior wall.

Authorities are investigating the incident in an effort to identify whoever may responsible.

“The symbolism contained within this act of vandalism is of particular concern to law enforcement and is considered intolerable within our community,” police officials said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Concord police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)