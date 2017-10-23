New Hampshire governor asks Trump to not deport Indonesian immigrants

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking that his administration reconsider its decision to deport nearly 70 Indonesians who lost their bid to remain in the U.S. and fear persecution if returned home.

The Republican governor said through a 2010 program that Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen helped develop, the Indonesians have been allowed to stay. They have to check in with immigration officials, but in recent months, many have been told to buy airline tickets to return to Indonesia. A federal judge in Boston has put that on hold.

Sununu, in his letter dated Friday, said the families have become an integral part of their neighborhoods, schools and churches and they seek to practice their Christian faith without fear of persecution.

It wasn’t immediately known if the Trump administration responded.

