New Hampshire high school teacher killed in head-on crash

WILTON, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire high school teacher was killed Wednesday afternoon in a head-on car crash on Route 101 in Wilton.

Authorities say officers responded just before 3 p.m. to an area just east of Russell Hill Road after receiving a report of a crash involving a sedan and van.

Nicholas Seymour, 29, of Peterborough, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Witnessed told officers that his Honda crossed into the southbound lane and struck a Ford cargo van head-on. The van’s driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Seymour was a social studies teacher at Merrimack High School, according to the district’s official staff directory.

Route 101 was closed for about four-and-a-half hours after the crash.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

