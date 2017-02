Waterville Valley, New Hampshire (WHDH) — Flames tore through a home in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire.

Officials say crews arrived on the scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Photos show just how much damage was caused by the fire.

Officials say no one was home at the time flames broke out.

No injuries were reported.

