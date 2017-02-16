New Hampshire House kills right to work with GOP help

020617-nh-state-house

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire will not become the next so-called right to work state.

House lawmakers have killed the union-targeting legislation after a Republican-on-Republican debate. The outcome marks a defeat for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who called right to work a top priority and had urged members of his party to get in line.

Right to work legislation says non-union members can’t be forced to pay fees, even if they benefit from the union’s collective bargaining. With a Republican in the corner office, national right to work advocates saw New Hampshire as a top target for passage.

But a handful of Republicans did not change their opposition Thursday, despite intense lobbying efforts from House leadership, the governor and the state Republican party. The bill failed by a vote of 200 to 177.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus