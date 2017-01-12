New Hampshire Ice Castles open for winter season

LINCOLN, MA (WHDH) - LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) – The magical Ice Castles of Lincoln, New Hampshire, have opened for the winter season.

The spectacular structures, which are made up of thousands upon thousands of icicles, offer a fairy-tale like allure. They attract visitors from all parts of New England.

The castles are illuminated by colored LED lights. Each castle weighs about 25,000,000 pounds. They feature thrones, towers and many other ice formations.

The first Ice Castle was built in Alpine, Utah.

Tickets are required to gain entry into the Ice Castles. They can be purchased by, clicking here.

The castles are located off of exit 33 on I-93.

