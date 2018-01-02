New Hampshire ice castles open to public this week

(WHDH) — Beautiful, hand-crafted, illuminated ice castle sculptures open for public viewing this week in New Hampshire.

Ice Castles New Hampshire announced on Facebook that the sculptures in Lincoln will open on Friday, Jan. 5.

The castles come complete with tunnels, slides, thrones and unique displays of light.

Those responsible for crafting the castles place thousands of icicles onto existing ice formations. The formations are then sprayed with water.

The castles, which are made out of 25 million pounds of ice, extend to heights around 40 feet. Color-changing LED lights are embedded in the ice.

2018 marks the fourth year that Lincoln has hosted the displays.

For ticket information and additional details, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)