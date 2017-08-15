New Hampshire investigating 2 deaths

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office has opened an investigation into the “untimely deaths” of two people.

In a statement Tuesday, the office says it is investigating the deaths in Haverhill with the State Police Major Crime Unit.

The location of the deaths is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

It provided few other details about the deaths, though the attorney general’s office said there is no threat to the general public.

