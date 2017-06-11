CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The state is reminding boaters to be aware of a new law that went into effect this year that prohibits the transport of aquatic plants on their trailers and other measures aimed at combating the spread of invasive species.

The law, which went into effect on Jan. 1, is part of an effort to combat the spread of aquatic plants and animals that are not native to New Hampshire’s lakes, ponds and rivers. Violators could face fines up to $200.

Freshwater aquatic invasive plants and animals are not naturally found in New Hampshire’s lakes, ponds, and rivers. Because they are not native, they have no predators nor diseases which allow them to spread quickly and dominate freshwater ecosystems.

New Hampshire has 74 infested lakes and 11 infested rivers.

