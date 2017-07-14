New Hampshire lawmaker accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

HUDSON, NH (WHDH) - A New Hampshire state lawmaker is facing charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted a teenage girl last year.

The Rockingham County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that charges have been filed against State Rep. Eric Schleien in connection with the sex assault of a 16-year-old girl.

Schleien, a 29-year-old Republican from Hudson, New Hampshire, is charged with one misdemeanor count of sexual assault and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

Authorities say the alleged incident took place in July of 2016.

New Hampshire House Speaker Shawn Jasper issued the following statement on the allegations:

“Anytime one of our members faces charges such as these we take it very seriously. The fact that the accusations against Rep. Schleien involve a 16 year old girl is very disturbing, to say the least. But we need not rush to judgement until the investigation is concluded and Rep. Schleien has had his day in court. Obviously if the charges are proven true, I would expect the representative from Hudson to resign from the House immediately.”

An arraignment date has not yet been set.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)