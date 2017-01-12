New Hampshire lawmaker drops gun during public hearing

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire lawmaker says she’s “mortified” after her loaded gun fell onto the floor during a public hearing on the merits of full-day kindergarten.

Republican Rep. Carolyn Halstead, of Milford, says the gun fell off her waistband as she rushed to take her seat Thursday at a House Education Committee meeting. She says her backpack caught on the gun as she took it off. It did not go off, and observers say the hearing carried on without disturbance. Halstead says she quickly put the gun into her bag.

It’s not a first-time occurrence at the Statehouse. Former Republican Rep. Kyle Tasker dropped his gun during a 2012 committee hearing.

It’s legal to carry guns on the Statehouse grounds. Halstead says she is licensed to carry her gun concealed.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)