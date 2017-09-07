New Hampshire lawmaker gets voter sign-up, driver’s license statistics

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s top elections and safety officials are providing new data about voters with out-of-state drivers’ licenses to lawmakers concerned about voter fraud.

Republican House Speaker Shawn Jasper last month asked the Department of Safety and the Secretary of State’s office to compile statistics about voter registration, drivers’ licenses and vehicle registration.

The response he released Thursday shows 6,540 people registered to vote on Election Day in November using out-of-state licenses. By this month, about 15 percent of them had New Hampshire licenses. State law allows someone to be domiciled in New Hampshire for voting purposes and be a resident of another state for driver’s licensing purposes.

President Donald Trump has claimed he lost New Hampshire in November because thousands of people came by bus from other states to vote against him.

