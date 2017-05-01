New Hampshire police locate missing Unity girl

UNITY, N.H. (WHDH) — Authorities in New Hampshire say they have found a missing girl from Unity.

State police say Makenzie Bryant, 17, was reported missing Saturday around 8 p.m. She was safely located Monday.

They say she was seen running toward and entering a blue or gray sedan, with New Hampshire plates, before she disappeared.

State police and Bryant’s family had said they were concerned for her welfare.

No additional details were immediately available.

