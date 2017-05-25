New Hampshire man accused of assaulting infant son

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire is facing charges after police say they found his infant son suffering from “suspicious” head injuries.

Anthony Yarbrough, 28, was arrested Wednesday on first-degree assault charges involving an infant under six months of age.

Police say Yarbrough is responsible for his son’s head injuries, which officers learned about on May 16. The extent of the injuries were not made known.

The boy was taken to Elliot Hospital and later transferred to Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth for further care.

Yarbrough is slated to appear in court Thursday.

Police say the child is in the care of family members and is recovering from his injuries.

