New Hampshire man accused of assaulting, injuring 6-year-old son

NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he assaulted his young son at his Mulberry Street apartment in Nashua.

Jason Trythall, 34, was arrested Tuesday in Merrimack on a warrant for second-degree assault.

The Nashua Police Department received a report in March stating Trythall had assaulted his six-year-old son, causing non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

No additional details on the incident were immediately available.

Trythall was ordered held on $5,000 bail. He is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Nashua Court.

