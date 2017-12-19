BROOKLINE, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been accused of choking and punching his dog as he was trying to get the animal into his car.

Police arrested 59-year-old Joseph Driscoll, of Brookline, on a misdemeanor cruelty to animals charge Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number wasn’t in service.

Police say a witness said Driscoll was trying to get his dog into his car on Nov. 24 at a store parking lot and was twisting on the dog’s chain collar, causing it to yelp. Police said another witness said Driscoll punched the dog in the ribs two or three times.

The mixed-breed dog was found chained outside wearing a prong collar with temperatures in the 20s when Driscoll was arrested. He’s to be arraigned on Jan. 23.

