New Hampshire man accused of sexually abusing 8-year-old child

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire is facing serious charges after police say he sexually abused an 8-year-old child who he was living with.

Alexander Mathieu, 25, of Manchester, is charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault. He’s accused of assaulting his girlfriend’s child.

Police say Mathieu had been living with the victim and the victim’s mother for seven years.

The child has since been placed in the care of a family member.

Mathieu is being held behind bars at this time.

