New Hampshire man charged with shocking dog with stun gun

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man accused of shocking his dog with a stun gun has been arrested on animal cruelty charges.

Foster’s Daily Democrat reports that 22-year-old Gage White, of Rochester, turned himself in on Monday.

Police say they seized the dog Oct. 15 and brought it to a veterinarian. They say their investigation found that White had shocked the dog twice.

Police say a neighbor confronted White about the dog and White put the stun gun in the neighbor’s chest but did not shock him.

White was released and is due in court Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn’t be found for him.

