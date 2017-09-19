NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Police say a New Hampshire man nearly ran over a store owner in his attempt to make off with a stolen envelope and stolen ice cream push-pops.

Officials say 38-year-old Joel Ducharme was charged with theft after being arraigned Monday in Nashua. The Nashua Telegraph reports he entered not guilty pleas and waived formal arraignment.

According to police, Ducharme entered a farmer shop that uses an “honor system,” meaning it is not staffed and customers are responsible for paying the right amount. Police say Ducharme stole ice cream and an envelope marked $304.50.

Prosecutors say the envelope was fake and left there as a decoy. When the store owner confronted Ducharme, he got into his truck and drove off at a high speed.

He was later caught and arrested.

