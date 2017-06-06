New Hampshire man seriously injured in DUI crash, police say

DUBLIN, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire man was seriously injured Monday night in a DUI crash on Route 137 in Dublin, state police say.

Christopher Meinsma, 30, was driving in the area of Lower Jaffrey Road around 7:30 p.m. when he lost control and slammed into a utility pole.

Meinsma suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hopsital for treatmnenmt.

State police say Meinsma was traveling at an “excessive” rate of speed when he crashed.

Meinsma was arrested on felony level Aggravated DUI charges. Investigators say toxicology results are pending.

The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)