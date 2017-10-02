New Hampshire man under lockdown at Vegas hotel where police said gunman fired

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH/AP) — A New Hampshire man says he was under lockdown at the hotel where police said a gunman opened fire at a country music concert in Las Vegas, killing more than 50 people.

Police said the gunfire came from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday night. Alex Stewart, of Salem, on the 33rd floor, tells the Eagle-Tribune he looked out his window as thousands of people below ran for their lives.

He described the scene inside the hotel as “confusing.” Without an intercom system or a way to communicate with everyone at once, many guests sought shelter behind closed doors in bathrooms.

Stewart said a SWAT team searched rooms and told guests that they should expect to stay put for several hours.

