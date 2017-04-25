New Hampshire mother accused of beating children with broom stick

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) — A Concord, New Hampshire, woman is facing charges after police say she physically, mentally and emotionally abused her young children.

Joyce Chance, 32, is accused of beating her two children, who are said to be under the age of 13, with a broom stick on at least one occasion.

Investigators say Chance beat them “until the stick broke.” They also say she exposed them to a “hazardous living environment.”

Officials at Broken Ground Elementary School contacted authorities on March 24 regarding concerns over abuse, sparking a DCYF investigation.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Chance on Monday afternoon, charging her with two counts of second-degree assault.

Authorities say the children have been removed from the care of Chance and are “in a safe location where their physical and emotional needs can be addressed.”

