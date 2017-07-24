New Hampshire police arrest man in brutal Planet Fitness beating

Police in Rochester, New Hampshire, have arrested a man in connection with the brutal beating of a woman in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness in June.

On the evening of June 12, authorities say Jordan Lamonde, 22, of Portsmouth, got out of his car and walked toward the gym on North Main Street. Unprovoked, Lamonde allegedly approached the woman from behind and punched her 39 times.

Officers found 18-year-old Erin McCarthy suffering from serious injuries. She had just clocked out of work when she was attacked.

Surveillance footage capturing the first moments of the attack was widely circulated by the Rochester Police Department shortly after the incident.

“This was a vicious, unprovoked attack that shocked our community, and I am proud to report that the suspect has been identified and apprehended,” Chief Paul Toussaint said.

Lamonde was held on $150,000 bail. He is slated to be arraigned Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Strafford County Superior Court.

Police did not say if Lamonde and the victim knew each other.

