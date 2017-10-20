New Hampshire police chief discovers his apartment was scene of cold case killing

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The newly minted police chief in Portsmouth is getting help from a veteran cold case investigator after discovering that he unknowingly moved into an apartment where a woman was killed 35 years ago.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that Chief Robert Merner was unaware that 20-year-old Tammy Little was found beaten to death in 1982 inside the apartment where he now lives. Merner, who moved to the city this year, says he picked the apartment because it is near police headquarters.

Merner says he keeps the case file on his coffee table and plans to share evidence with a former colleague who investigated the Boston Strangler case.

A now-retired police detective has said he believes the person who killed Little might have killed others, citing a similar case the year before.

