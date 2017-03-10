New Hampshire police chief found dead at home, authorities say

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — State police say Keene Police Chief Brian Costa has been found dead at his home and that his “untimely death” is being investigated.

Costa was found on Thursday. State police say an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning. No further details have been released.

Costa was involved with the Police Assisted Addiction Recovery Initiative, a network of over 140 police departments and 300 treatment centers with a mission to promote treatment rather than to simply arrest and jail people.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster calls Costa “an incredible public servant” and “a committed leader in addressing the opioid crisis” in New Hampshire.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu tells WCAX-TV that Costa was “among the brave men and women of our police force” working to keep communities safe.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)