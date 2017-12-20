New Hampshire police find man wanted on murder charge

HUDSON, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say they’ve taken a man into custody who’s wanted on second-degree murder and robbery charges in Virginia.

Police in Hudson, New Hampshire, say they and the Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Task Force responded to an apartment complex on Tuesday night, where they arrested 25-year-old Endless Taylor, of Alexandria, Virginia. He was taken into custody without incident and was being held on a fugitive from justice charge. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said last week they were seeking Taylor in connection with the death and robbery of 24-year-old Luis Bonilla. Police said they found Bonilla’s remains on Dec. 1, and identified Taylor as a suspect after reviewing Bonilla’s cellphone. Police said the two knew each other.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)