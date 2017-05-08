New Hampshire police investigate fatal motorcycle crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating a motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of a Maine man over the weekend, state police said.

Woodward Shute, 50, of Westboro, was traveling on the I-293 north ramp heading to I-93 south when he collided with the guardrail just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say Shute was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to Elliot Hospital, where he died from serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

