New Hampshire police investigate woman’s stabbing death

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found stabbed to death Tuesday night in New Hampshire’s capital city, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced.

Concord police responded around 9 p.m. to a 911 call that stated a person was hurt and inside a car in the area of 369 North State Street.

Officers found a woman suffering from an apparent stab wound, authorities said. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities identified the victim as Sabrina Marie Galusha, 23, of Concord.

Police said an investigation is ongoing, but that the stabbing likely happened outside at the Penacook Place Apartments.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

