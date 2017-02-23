New Hampshire police investigating death of 15-month-old boy

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy, authorities said.

EMTs were called around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a home at 131 Ash Street for a report of a toddler who was unconscious and not breathing.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the home was being used to run a day care. It’s not clear if the operation was properly licensed. Police have contacted the State of NH Child Care Licensing Unit.

Police said several juveniles were at the home when crews responded to the call.

The toddler underwent an autopsy Thursday. The results have not been released.

The incident is under investigation.

