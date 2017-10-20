New Hampshire police involved in standoff with person barricaded in home

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire say a SWAT team and police officers are involved in a standoff with a resident barricaded inside a home in Nashua.

Authorities responded Friday afternoon to a home in the area of Auburn Street and Fletcher Street. The scene remains active at this time.

Residents are being asked to stay away from the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

