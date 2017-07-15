HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) – A New Hampshire teenager was ticketed for a crash that police say could have been much worse.

Hudson Police say the 18-year-old drove through a stop sign, hit two other cars and then rolled over.

The crashed happened Friday at the Central Street and Sullivan Road intersection.

Three people were treated for apparent minor injuries at the scene. They are all expected to be OK.

