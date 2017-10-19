New Hampshire police search home in connection with 2015 murder investigation

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) – Authorities in New Hampshire searched a home in Londonderry Thursday as part of an investigation into an unsolved murder from two years ago.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said police are searching a home at 43 Kendall Pond Rd. in connection with the 2015 murder of Denise Robert. The 62-year-old worked as an advertising saleswoman at the New Hampshire Union Leader.

MacDonald did not say what crews were searching for inside the home. Neighbors said the family that lives there is quiet but kind and always does lots of decorations for the holidays. One woman told 7News she has no idea why they would be connected to a murder investigation.

Police said Robert was murdered in Manchester on Aug. 30 as she walked down Ray Street.

No arrests have been made. A $45,000 reward is being offered for any information that will lead to an arrest.

