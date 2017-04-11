New Hampshire police searching for man last seen at club in February

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Somersworth are searching for a man who was last seen at a Fraternal Order of Eagles club in February.

Authorities say Richard Merrill, 42, was last heard from by family members on Feb. 19. He was reported missing Monday.

Merrill is said to be 5 feet 5 inches tall and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Merrill’s last known address was said to be in Rochester.

Police are investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)