New Hampshire police searching home in connection with 2015 murder investigation

LONDONDERRY, NH (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are searching a home in Londonderry as part of an investigation into an unsolved, two-year-old murder.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Thursday that police are searching a home on 43 Kendall Pond Road on Londonderry in connection with the 2015 murder of Denise Robert, who worked as an advertising saleswoman at the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Investigators say Robert was murdered in Manchester on Aug. 30 as she walked down Ray Street.

MacDonald did not say what crews were searching for inside the home.

No arrests have been made. A $45,000 reward is being offered for any information that will lead to an arrest.

