SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP/WHDH) — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Somersworth.

Police say the female pedestrian was hit near the intersection of High Street and Bartlett Avenue in Somersworth around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police believe the car involved in the crash is a light-colored sedan with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Somersworth police.

7’s Adam Bagni spoke with a man who witnessed the crash; hear from him in the video above.

