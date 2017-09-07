New Hampshire police seek gunman after Manchester shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a gunman in connection with a shooting Thursday morning in the city of Manchester.

Authorities say officers responded around 7 a.m. to the 200 block of Central Street and found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder.

Investigators had a reason to believe the shooter fled to a boarding house on Amherst Street. Nearby Central High School was briefly placed on lockdown.

A SWAT team swept the the house, but they were not able to locate the shooter.

Police say they are in “communication” with the suspect and that the shooting was not a random act.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

No additional detail were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)