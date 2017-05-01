New Hampshire police seek missing teenager

UNITY, N.H. (WHDH) — Authorities in New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from Unity.

State police say Makenzie Bryant, 17, was reported missing Saturday around 8 p.m.

They say she was seen running toward a blue or gray sedan, with New Hampshire plates, that she entered before disappearing.

Bryant is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 160 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink coat and leggings.

State police and Bryant’s family say they are concerned for her welfare

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)