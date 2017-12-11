New Hampshire police seek trio of totem pole thieves

(WHDH) — Police in New Hampshire say they are searching for three thieves wanted in connection with the recent theft of two totem poles.

Windham police say a 14-foot and a 12-foot totem pole were stolen three weeks ago from property on Gardner Road off Enterprise Drive.

The handcrafted poles were loaded onto a black-framed trailer, which was towed away by a dark pickup truck, according to investigators.

The three individuals involved in threat were described as a man in his late 20s, a female with blonde hair and an Asian man in his 40s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windham Police Department at 603-434-5577.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)