New Hampshire police warn drivers of loose herd of buffalo

GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) — Motorists in New Hampshire are being warned to keep an eye out for a herd of buffalo that escaped a farm on Tuesday.

Authorities say the animals broke free from a farm in Gilford around around 2:30 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to exercise caution in the area of the US3/NH 11 Bypass.

Authorities say the buffalo are scared and can easily be startled.

Residents are asked to avoid them. Officers are working to corral the herd.

No additional details were immediately available.

WHAT A SIGHT! @gilfordpd are warning drivers about these escaped buffalo on the loose @7News (📹: Margaret Marceau) pic.twitter.com/vVbRAdZ9e4 — Korey O'Brien (@koreyobrienTV) July 18, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)