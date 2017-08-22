New Hampshire restaurant accused of over-serving drinks to 3 who died

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) – A Chinese restaurant in New Hampshire has been indicted on charges of over-serving alcohol to three men who died in a 2016 car crash.

Jack Perrault, Malachi Davis and Hunter Vars, all of East Kingston, were ejected from the car in Kensington on Feb. 29, 2016, after it hit several trees. Davis, the driver, and Vars, were 21 and died at the scene. Perrault, who was 20, died several days later.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Alan Yang Inc., doing business as the Jade Palace Chinese Restaurant in Stratham, was indicted in Rockingham County. All three were allegedly served three “Zombie” drinks, each containing 4 ounces of liquor.

Yang, of Malden, Massachusetts, also was charged individually with four counts of prohibited sales.

It wasn’t immediately known if Yang had a lawyer. A message was left for him at the restaurant.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)