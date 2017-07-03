New Hampshire sees $4 million in damage from flooding

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say the state sustained more than $4 million in damage from the weekend’s flooding.

Most of the damage was in Grafton County, where heavy thunderstorms dropped more than an inch of rain per hour Saturday. Nearly 60 roads were damaged, about a dozen homes were surrounded by water and about 600 people were evacuated from campgrounds. No deaths or significant injuries were reported.

Perry Plummer, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, says the damage likely will meet the threshold necessary to ask the governor to seek a federal disaster declaration.

Authorities say travelers should expect to encounter road debris, water-covered roads and damaged roads. But with the forecast improving, officials say the state is open and ready to celebrate the Fourth of July.

