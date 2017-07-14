New Hampshire State Rep. Eric Schleien charged with sexual assault

HUDSON, NH (WHDH) - A Rockingham County attorney announced Friday morning that charges have been filed against New Hampshire State Rep. Eric Schleien.

Scheien is 29-year-old of Hudson, New Hampshire.

He is charged with one misdemeanor count of sexual assault and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

The charges stem from a July, 2016 incident involving a 16 year old girl.

An arraignment date has not yet been set

