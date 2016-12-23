New Hampshire store robbery caught on camera

An attempted robbery was caught on camera.

A man broke into a New Hampshire store and attempted to rob them, but a few men fought him off.

The Fox Country Smoke House meat and cheese store shared a video of the incident on their Facebook page.

In the video you can see the fight.

The store says there was another man in the getaway car and they are offering a cash reward for tips.

