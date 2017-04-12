New Hampshire student, 15, accused of threatening to shoot classmates

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - NASHUA, N.H. (AP/WHDH) — Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, say a 15-year-old student is accused of targeting other students on social media by posting threats with photos of firearms.

Police said they received several complaints about the posts on Tuesday night. They said the posts were violent and were directed at multiple Nashua high school students. The posts were traced to the teen, who was arrested.

“The juvenile uploaded a photo of a firearm to Instagram,” Lt. Kerry Baxter said. “His threat was to shoot people.”

Police said there are no known threats to any students at this time.

They said no direct threats were made to the Nashua schools. However, police, in conjunction with the school district, arranged to have an additional officer at both high schools Wednesday.

Baxter said several firearms were found at the student’s home. His identity was not released.

Police are continuing their investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)