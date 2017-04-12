New Hampshire student accused of threatening violence against classmates online

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 15-year-old student in Nashua, New Hampshire has been arrested after making threats on social media.

On Tuesday Nashua Police received several complaints of threats being made on social media toward Nashua High School students.

Some students told police that the threats were made toward Nashua High School South in addition to individual students.

Police later determined non of the threats were made specifically toward the school.

After an investigation, detectives identified a 15-year-old student as the one posting threats on social media.

The threats included photos of firearms in social media posts directed at Nashua students.

The student was arrested Tuesday night.

The investigation is ongoing but there are no known threats to any students at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this matter should contact the Nashua Police Department at (603)594-3500.

