New Hampshire town investigating vandalism to American flags

DANVILLE, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in a small New Hampshire town are investigating several reports of vandalism to American flags.

The Danville Police Department says American flags in the town have been recently targeted by vandals during the overnight hours.

Photos shared by the department showed a flag that was found torn up into pieces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

