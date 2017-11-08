A New Hampshire woman is facing charges after police say she burned her roommate’s pet ferret to death in oven.

“We love our animals so much. It was just devastating,” Cara Murray said as tears ran down her face.

Manchester police say officers responded around 2:40 a.m. to an apartment on Lowell Street for a report of smoke in the building caused by a “burnt item” inside an oven.

Officers found Ivana Clifford, 26, of Manchester, standing outside the building with others who had evacuated after speaking with Murray.

Murray claims Clifford put Angel, her 2-year-old ferret, in the oven and turned up the heat.

How can someone be so cruel to be an animal in your oven and cooking it alive,” Murray said.

Murray says there was smoke pouring out of her even before they discovered that Angel was dead.

“My boyfriend opened it and there was a dead ferret inside the oven,” Murray said.

Firefighters confirmed that they found the ferret in the oven and covered in burn marks.

Clifford, who is 32 weeks pregnant, allegedly said she killed the ferret in revenge for her roommate’s stealing her clothes. Murray says Clifford baked her pet to death because it had “nipped” her on the foot.

“To lose a ferret is like losing a kid,” Murray said. “I just can’t believe she did that.

Clifford was charged with animal cruelty and ordered held on $10,000 bail during an arraignment Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

