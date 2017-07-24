New Hampshire woman arrested after attempted to kidnap child

ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) - A woman in Rochester, New Hampshire is behind bars Monday morning as she faces alarming kidnapping allegations.

Police say Joanne Shaw took a one-year-old girl out of a car on Washington Street and ran off after the baby’s father offered to give the suspect a ride.

Investigators say the father then chased after Shaw, who allegedly punched him multiple times.

Officers eventually caught up with the suspect and arrested her.

